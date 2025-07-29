Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹99,920; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,15,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,920, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,15,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,590.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,920.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,00,070.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹91,590.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,740. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,15,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,25,900. US gold prices were little changed on Tuesday, hovering near a three-week low, as easing fears of a global tariff war and a stronger dollar dampened bullion's safe-haven appeal. Spot gold held its ground at $3,318.79 per ounce, as of 0210 GMT. Bullion hit its lowest level since July 9 in the previous session.