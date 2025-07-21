Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,00,030; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,15,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,00,030, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,15,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,690.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,00,030.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,00,180.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹91,690.

ALSO READ: Gold may trade in tight range ahead of US data, Fed cues: Analysts In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,840. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,15,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,25,900. US gold prices were little changed in early Asian trade on Monday, with investors eyeing further developments on US trade talks and the European Central Bank's policy decision this week. Spot gold rises 0.1 per cent to $3,353.81 per ounce as of 0105 GMT. US gold futures were steady at $3,360.50.