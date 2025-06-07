Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹99,590, silver price rises ₹100 to ₹1,07,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,590 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver increased ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,07,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,290.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,590.

ALSO READ: RBI to raise gold lending LTV to 85% for loans under Rs 2.5 lakh: Malhotra In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,740.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹91,290. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,440. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,07,100. ALSO READ: Gold holds as traders await US payrolls data, silver hits 13-year high The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,18,100. US gold prices slipped more than 1 per cent on Saturday after a stronger-than-expected US jobs report dampened hopes for imminent Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, while silver soared to its highest level since 2012.