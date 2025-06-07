Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹99,590, silver price rises ₹100 to ₹1,07,100

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹99,590, silver price rises ₹100 to ₹1,07,100

The price of 22-carat gold also fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,290

Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,740
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 7:17 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,590 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver increased ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,07,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,290.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,590.
    
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,740. 
     
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹91,290.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,440.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,07,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,18,100. 
  
US gold prices slipped more than 1 per cent on Saturday after a stronger-than-expected US jobs report dampened hopes for imminent Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, while silver soared to its highest level since 2012.
 
Spot gold fell 1.1 per cent to $3,316.13 an ounce, as of 02:28 p.m. ET (1828 GMT), but rose 0.8 per cent for the week so far.
 
US gold futures settled 0.8 per cent lower at $3,346.60.
 
Spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $35.96, after hitting a more than 13-year high earlier. Platinum rose 2.5 per cent to $1,158.20, highest since March 2022, while palladium was up 3.9 per cent to $1,045.45. Both the metals were on track for weekly gains.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
 

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 7:16 AM IST

