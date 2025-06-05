Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹99,180; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,02,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹99,180; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,02,100

The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,910

Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,330. (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,180 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver increased ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,02,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,910.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,180.
    
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,330.
     

Also Read

Gold vs Treasuries: New data shows why gold may be the ultimate safe haven

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹97,320, silver price declines ₹100 to ₹99,800

170% surge in demand: Indians are ditching jewellery for gold ETFs in 2025

India's gold demand lags as wedding season ends, high prices deter buyers

Gold dips ₹10 to ₹97,030; silver declines ₹100 to trade at ₹99,800/kg

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,910.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,060.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,02,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,13,100.
  
US gold prices remained stable on Thursday as investors assessed weaker-than-expected US data and ongoing global economic and political uncertainties, while looking ahead to US payroll data for further economic cues.
 
Spot gold was steady at $3,372.82 an ounce, as of 0210 GMT. US gold futures edged down 0.1 per cent to $3,395.50.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 1.3 per cent to $34.51 an ounce, platinum rose 0.9 per cent to $1,093.07 and palladium was steady at $1.001.70.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Why are crude oil prices rising? Check reasons, outlook & trading strategy

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹99,070; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,00,200

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹98,850; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,00,100

Oil companies cut commercial LPG price by ₹24; new rate effective June 1

India slashes import duty on crude edible oils to curb rising food prices

Topics :Gold gold and silver pricesgold silver pricesSilver Pricesbullion

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story