Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹99,180; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,02,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,180 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver increased ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,02,100.

The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,910.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,180.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,330.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,910.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,060. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,02,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,13,100. US gold prices remained stable on Thursday as investors assessed weaker-than-expected US data and ongoing global economic and political uncertainties, while looking ahead to US payroll data for further economic cues. Spot gold was steady at $3,372.82 an ounce, as of 0210 GMT. US gold futures edged down 0.1 per cent to $3,395.50. Elsewhere, spot silver fell 1.3 per cent to $34.51 an ounce, platinum rose 0.9 per cent to $1,093.07 and palladium was steady at $1.001.70.