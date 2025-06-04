Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹99,070; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,00,200

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,070 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver increased ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,00,200.

The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,810.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,070.

ALSO READ: Gold loans: Quick disbursal, low rates, flexible repayment options In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,070.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,810. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,960. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,00,200. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,11,200. US gold prices rose on Wednesday as uncertainty over US-China trade relations and global economic concerns bolstered safe-haven demand, with a weaker dollar providing additional support. Spot gold rose 0.6 per cent at $3,370.67 an ounce as of 0209 GMT. US gold futures were up 0.5 per cent to $3,394.90.