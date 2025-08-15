Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,01,340; silver climbs ₹100, trading at ₹1,16,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,01,340, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,16,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,890.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,01,340.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,490.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹92,890. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹93,040. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,16,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,26,100. US gold prices fell on Thursday as hotter-than-expected US inflation data and a drop in jobless claims lifted the dollar and Treasury yields, trimming the odds of a supersized September rate cut.