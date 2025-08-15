Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,01,340; silver climbs ₹100, trading at ₹1,16,100

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,01,340; silver climbs ₹100, trading at ₹1,16,100

The price of 22-carat gold also fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,890

Gold Bar. Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,490. (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 7:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,01,340, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,16,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,890.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,01,340.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,490. 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹92,890.
   
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹93,040.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,16,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,26,100.
 
US gold prices fell on Thursday as hotter-than-expected US inflation data and a drop in jobless claims lifted the dollar and Treasury yields, trimming the odds of a supersized September rate cut.
 
Spot gold fell 0.7 per cent to $3,331.03 per ounce as of 12:20 p.m. ET (1620 GMT). US gold futures for December delivery were down 0.9 per cent to $3,376.50.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver lost 1.5 per cent to $37.90 per ounce, platinum gained 0.8 per cent to $1,349.84 and palladium rose 2 per cent to $1,145.06. 
 (with inputs from Reuters)  
 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Crude oil prices rise as US Fed rate cut, Trump-Putin talks loom

Gold may rally further amid macro uncertainty and global tariff tensions

Oil holds steady on US-Russia deal reports, closes week down around 5%

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,03,320; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,16,900

Gold surges ₹800 to record ₹1,03,420/10g on tariffs, safe-haven demand

Topics :Gold Gold Pricesgold silver pricesgold and silver pricesSilver Prices

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story