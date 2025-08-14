Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 03:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold scales new peak; existing investors should book partial profits

New ones should stagger purchases to avoid timing risk

New investors should not wait for a correction or a perfect price to enter gold. Instead, they should accumulate it in a staggered manner by investing regularly in gold ETFs or through a systematic investment plan (SIP) in gold mutual funds. (Photo: Reuters)

Himali Patel
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

Amid escalating trade tensions and a weakening rupee, gold hit a record ₹1,03,420 per 10 grams in Delhi on August 8, 2025. While existing investors should book partial profits to restore gold allocation to its original level, new investors should enter gradually.
 
Why gold surged 
Sustained buying by central banks remains the key structural driver. “Central banks purchased 290 tonnes in the first half of 2025, absorbing nearly 15 per cent of the total supply from mines globally,” says Riya Singh, research analyst, commodities and currency, Emkay Global Financial Services. Heightened geopolitical uncertainty over the past two years has also
