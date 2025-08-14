Gold scales new peak; existing investors should book partial profits

Amid escalating trade tensions and a weakening rupee, gold hit a record ₹1,03,420 per 10 grams in Delhi on August 8, 2025. While existing investors should book partial profits to restore gold allocation to its original level, new investors should enter gradually.

Why gold surged

Sustained buying by central banks remains the key structural driver. “Central banks purchased 290 tonnes in the first half of 2025, absorbing nearly 15 per cent of the total supply from mines globally,” says Riya Singh, research analyst, commodities and currency, Emkay Global Financial Services. Heightened geopolitical uncertainty over the past two years has also