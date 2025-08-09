Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,03,320; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,16,900

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,03,320; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,16,900

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹94,710

Gold Bar
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,03,470 (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 7:14 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,03,320, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,16,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹94,710.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,03,320.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,03,470.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹94,710. 
  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹94,860.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,16,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,26,800.
 
US gold futures pared gains on Friday, retreating from record high levels, after reports that the White House plans to issue an executive order clarifying the country's stance on gold bar tariffs.
 
The statement from White House official on the upcoming executive order follows a ruling posted by the US Customs and Border Protection service's website, indicating that Washington may place the most widely traded gold bullion bars in the United States under country-specific import tariffs.
 
December US gold futures were steady at $3454.1 per ounce as of 1852 GMT, after hitting a record $3,534.10 earlier in the session.   The spread between US gold futures and spot prices widened, and currently sits at $57, down from over $100 earlier in the session. Spot gold steadied at $3,396.8 per ounce as of 2:52 p.m. ET (1852 GMT), but was up 1 per cent for the week.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver was steady at $38.29, platinum fell 0.5 per cent to $1,327.85, and palladium was down 2.2 per cent at $1,125.48.
 
 (with inputs from Reuters)  
   

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

