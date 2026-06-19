Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,49,500; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,59,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,49,500, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,59,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,37,040.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,500 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,52,170 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,650.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,37,040, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,39,490 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,37,190. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,59,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,69,900. US gold prices fell on Friday and were on track for a third consecutive weekly decline, as a stronger dollar and hawkish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve weighed on the non-yielding metal.

Spot gold was down 0.6% at $4,184.33 per ounce, as of 0211 GMT. The contract was down 0.9% so far this week. U.S. gold futures for August delivery fell 1% to $4,202.10. Gold tends to lose appeal when rates are high, as it does not yield interest. Goldman Sachs expects gold prices to rise to $4,900 per ounce by December, lower than its earlier forecast of $5,400, as the bank doesn't expect a Fed rate cut this year anymore. On the geopolitical front, oil tankers sailed through the Strait of Hormuz and the U.S. said it lifted its blockade on Iran on Thursday.