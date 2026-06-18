Oil prices fall as US-Iran sign peace deal easing supply concerns

Oil prices fell in early trading on Thursday after the US and Iran signed an interim agreement that ​would end the Iran war, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, ​and waive US sanctions on Tehran's oil, resolving the largest energy supply ‌disruption in history.

Brent crude futures were down 89 cents, or 1.12 per cent, at $78.66 a barrel as of 0005 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate fell 98 cents, or 1.28 per cent, to $75.81 a barrel.

The benchmarks resumed their decline, reversing gains made on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said he could resume his bombing campaign if Iran's leaders "don't behave".

"The sell-off extended as energy markets continued to aggressively price in a faster-than-expected return of Iranian barrels following the recent US-Iran memorandum of understanding," IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said in a ‌note. The 14-point memorandum begins a 60-day negotiation period during which Iran will allow toll-free passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil and gas shipping lane. The deal calls for traffic through the strait to be restored to its full capacity within 30 days. The preliminary accord defers many of the more difficult issues, such as Iran's nuclear program, and also requires the US and its ​partners to come up with a $300 billion plan to finance Iran's recovery.