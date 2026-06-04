Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,56,210; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,79,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,56,210, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,79,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,190.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,210 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and ₹1,58,170 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,360.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,43,190, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,44,990 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,340. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,79,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,89,900. US gold prices gained on Thursday, supported by lower crude oil prices and a weaker dollar, as investors assessed renewed expectations for a resolution to the US-Israeli war on Iran.