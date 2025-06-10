Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹97,680; silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,08,100

Gold Price Today: The : The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹97,680 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,08,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,540.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹97,680.

ALSO READ: SPMCIL delivers 3.4 metric tonnes of refined gold to RBI in FY25: FM In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹97,830.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹89,540. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹89,690. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,08,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹ 1,17,900 US gold prices remained steady on Tuesday as investors monitored ongoing US-China trade discussions in London aimed at easing a trade dispute between the world's two top economies. Spot gold edged down 0.2 per cent to $3,322.07 an ounce, as of 0032 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to $3,341.90.