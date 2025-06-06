Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹99,610; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,04,100

Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,760. (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 9:29 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,610 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver increased ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,04,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,310.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,610.
    
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,760.
     

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹91,310.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,460.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,04,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,14,100.
  
US gold rose on Friday and was set for weekly gains, as a spate of weak US economic data outweighed optimism from President Donald Trump's call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, while investors awaited US payroll data.
 
Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $3,362.89 an ounce, as of 0152 GMT. Bullion is up 2.3 per cent for the week so far.
US gold futures also climbed 0.3 per cent to $3,386.20.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.9 per cent to $35.71 per ounce, still hovering near 12-year high, platinum rose 1.4 per cent to $1,146.20, while palladium was up 0.5 per cent to $1,010.73. All three metals were headed for weekly gains.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
 

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

