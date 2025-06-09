Gold prices dip ₹10, silver down by ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹97,960

Gold Price Today: The : The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹97,960 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,06,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,790.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹97,960.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,110.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹89,790.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹89,940. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,06,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹ 1,17,900 Gold prices fell on Monday as a stronger-than-expected US jobs report cooled expectations of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. At the same time, optimism over easing trade tensions between the US and China weighed on the bullion's safe-haven demand. Three of US President Donald Trump's top aides will meet with their Chinese counterparts in London on Monday for talks aimed at resolving the trade dispute between the two largest economies that has kept global markets on edge.