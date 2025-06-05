Home / Markets / Commodities / Xi-Trump call signals thaw in tensions; gold dips 1%, silver at 13-yr high

Xi-Trump call signals thaw in tensions; gold dips 1%, silver at 13-yr high

Spot gold fell 0.9 per cent to $3,347.79 an ounce, as of 12:12 p.m. EDT (1612 GMT) after trading 0.6 per cent higher earlier.

Gold
Gold, a safe-haven asset during times of political and economic uncertainty, has gained about 28 per cent so far this year. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 10:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Safe-haven gold reversed course to fall nearly 1 per cent on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to further talks to settle trade disputes, while silver breached the key $35 level to reach a 13-year high.
 
Spot gold fell 0.9 per cent to $3,347.79 an ounce, as of 12:12 p.m. EDT (1612 GMT) after trading 0.6 per cent higher earlier. 
U.S. gold futures were down 0.8 per cent at $3,371.60. 
Trump said on social media that the talks focused primarily on trade led to "a very positive conclusion." According to a Chinese government summary, Xi told Trump to back down from trade measures and warned him against threatening steps on Taiwan.
"Trump will have a positive spin on the call with President Xi, therefore decreasing the imminent decoupling risks from China and the U.S., which have ultimately been one of the factors driving inflows into precious metals," said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities. 
Gold, a safe-haven asset during times of political and economic uncertainty, has gained about 28 per cent so far this year. 
Central banks worldwide are set to buy 1,000 metric tons of gold in 2025, marking a fourth straight year of massive purchases as they shift reserves away from dollar assets, Metals Focus said. 
Meanwhile, data showed weekly jobless claims increased for a second straight week. All eyes now turn to Friday's nonfarm payrolls report. 
Trump on Wednesday renewed calls for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to cut rates. 
"I think that a weakening in the U.S. labor market will increase bets on a dovish Fed, (which) would be positive for gold," said Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at brokerage firm ActivTrades. 
Zero-yield bullion tends to thrive in a low interest-rate environment. 
Meanwhile, spot silver jumped 1.4 per cent to $35.45, after hitting its highest level since February 2012 earlier. The gold-silver ratio was currently at 94, down from 105 in April. 
"Extreme volatility may be back here as silver can really gallop, both ways," said Tai Wong, an independent metals trader.
Platinum rose 4.8 per cent to $1,137.10, its highest level since March 2022, and palladium rose 0.6 per cent at $1,006.21.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold holds as traders await US payrolls data, silver hits 13-year high

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹99,180; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,02,100

Why are crude oil prices rising? Check reasons, outlook & trading strategy

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹99,070; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,00,200

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹98,850; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,00,100

Topics :United StatesGold Silver

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story