Gold price falls ₹250 to ₹1,00,370 per 10 g; silver rallies ₹1,000

Gold prices fell ₹250 to ₹1,00,370 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a weak global trend, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at ₹1,00,620 per 10 grams on Thursday.

In the national capital, gold of 99.5 per cent purity slipped ₹150 to ₹1,00,050 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Friday. It had settled at ₹1,00,200 per 10 grams in the preceding session.

However, silver prices rallied by ₹1,000 to ₹1,15,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) on Friday. The white metal had ended at ₹1,14,000 per kg on Thursday, according to the Association.