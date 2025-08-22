Gold price falls ₹250 to ₹1,00,370 per 10 g; silver rallies ₹1,000

Gold prices fell ₹250 to ₹1,00,370 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a weak global trend, according to the All India Sarafa Association.
The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at ₹1,00,620 per 10 grams on Thursday.
In the national capital, gold of 99.5 per cent purity slipped ₹150 to ₹1,00,050 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Friday. It had settled at ₹1,00,200 per 10 grams in the preceding session.
However, silver prices rallied by ₹1,000 to ₹1,15,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) on Friday. The white metal had ended at ₹1,14,000 per kg on Thursday, according to the Association.
On the global front, spot gold was trading 0.25 per cent lower at $3,330.48 per ounce in New York.
Spot silver also went down by 0.48 per cent to trade at $37.96 per ounce.
"Gold and silver prices are staying within a narrow range as traders await significant movements in anticipation of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium, which could provide clues about the direction of monetary policy stance," Renisha Chainani, Head - Research at Augmont, said.
According to Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities and Currencies Mirae Asset ShareKhan, the September interest rate cut is highly likely, as Fed Chair Powell may make it data-dependent due to mixed signals on the US economy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app