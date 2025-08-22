Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹250 to ₹1,00,370 per 10 g; silver rallies ₹1,000

Gold price falls ₹250 to ₹1,00,370 per 10 g; silver rallies ₹1,000

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at ₹1,00,620 per 10 grams on Thursday

Gold prices
However, silver prices rallied by ₹1,000 to ₹1,15,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) on Friday. The white metal had ended at ₹1,14,000 per kg on Thursday, according to the Association.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 7:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gold prices fell ₹250 to ₹1,00,370 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a weak global trend, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at ₹1,00,620 per 10 grams on Thursday.

In the national capital, gold of 99.5 per cent purity slipped ₹150 to ₹1,00,050 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Friday. It had settled at ₹1,00,200 per 10 grams in the preceding session.

However, silver prices rallied by ₹1,000 to ₹1,15,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) on Friday. The white metal had ended at ₹1,14,000 per kg on Thursday, according to the Association.

On the global front, spot gold was trading 0.25 per cent lower at $3,330.48 per ounce in New York.

Spot silver also went down by 0.48 per cent to trade at $37.96 per ounce.

"Gold and silver prices are staying within a narrow range as traders await significant movements in anticipation of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium, which could provide clues about the direction of monetary policy stance," Renisha Chainani, Head - Research at Augmont, said.

According to Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities and Currencies Mirae Asset ShareKhan, the September interest rate cut is highly likely, as Fed Chair Powell may make it data-dependent due to mixed signals on the US economy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,00,740

Oil prices climb after US adviser warns India over Russian crude imports

Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,01,170

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,01,340; silver climbs ₹100, trading at ₹1,16,100

Crude oil prices rise as US Fed rate cut, Trump-Putin talks loom

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilver Prices

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story