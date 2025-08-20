Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,00,740

Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,00,740



Gold Bar. Gold

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 8:39 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,00,740, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,15,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,340.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,00,740.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,00,890.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹92,340.
   
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹92,490. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,15,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,25,900.
 
US gold prices inched lower on Wednesday to their lowest level in nearly three weeks as the dollar strengthened, while investors awaited the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium later this week for clues on the path for monetary policy.
 
Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $3,312.79 per ounce, as of 0035 GMT, after reaching its lowest level since August 1.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver held steady at $37.35 per ounce, platinum gained 0.3 per cent to $1,309.35 and palladium was down 0.4 per cent to $1,110.50. 
(with inputs from Reuters)  
 

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 8:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story