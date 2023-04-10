Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 60,860, silver remains unchanged at Rs 76,600

Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 60,860, silver remains unchanged at Rs 76,600

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 10 to Rs 55,790

BS Web Team New Delhi
Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 60,860, silver remains unchanged at Rs 76,600

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 9:03 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Gold price fell Rs 10 from last close during Monday's early trade with 10 grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 60,860, according to the GoodReturns website. Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,600.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 10 to Rs 55,790.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,860.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,010, Rs 60,910, and Rs 61,520, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,790.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,940, Rs 55,840, and Rs 56,390, respectively.

Gold prices fell on Monday as the dollar firmed after the US non-farm payrolls report pointed to a tight labour market and raised the odds of another rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its May policy meeting.

Spot gold was down 0.4 per cent at $2,000.57 per ounce, as of 0041 GMT. US gold futures also slipped 0.4 per cent to $2,017.80.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 80,200.

Spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $24.89 per ounce, platinum lost 0.5 per cent to $1,002.67 and palladium rose 0.2 per cent to $1,469.55.

(With Reuters inputs)

 

Topics :gold and silver pricesGold PricesSilver PricesPrecious metalsMarket news

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 7:28 AM IST

Also Read

Gold trading at Rs 51,290 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,400/kg

Gold trading at Rs 50,950 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 58,100/kg

Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 57,270

Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 57,230

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal selling at Rs 56,510

Gold price falls Rs 110 to Rs 60,870, silver rises Rs 110 to Rs 76,600

Gold price falls Rs 380 to Rs 60,890; silver plunge Rs 600 to Rs 76,490

Never grows old: Gold jumps Rs 1,062, touches new high of Rs 60,538

Gold could test Rs 66,500, Silver Rs 85,000 in FY24, charts suggest

Gold price jumps Rs 660 to Rs 60,330; silver rises Rs 600 to Rs 74,600

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story