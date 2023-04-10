Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 60,860, silver remains unchanged at Rs 76,600

Gold price fell Rs 10 from last close during Monday's early trade with 10 grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 60,860, according to the GoodReturns website. Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,600.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 10 to Rs 55,790.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,860.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,010, Rs 60,910, and Rs 61,520, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,790.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,940, Rs 55,840, and Rs 56,390, respectively.

Gold prices fell on Monday as the dollar firmed after the US non-farm payrolls report pointed to a tight labour market and raised the odds of another rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its May policy meeting.

Spot gold was down 0.4 per cent at $2,000.57 per ounce, as of 0041 GMT. US gold futures also slipped 0.4 per cent to $2,017.80.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 80,200.

Spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $24.89 per ounce, platinum lost 0.5 per cent to $1,002.67 and palladium rose 0.2 per cent to $1,469.55.(With Reuters inputs)