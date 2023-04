MCX Gold is likely to trade with a bullish bias this April as long as prices sustain above Rs 59,800; Pivot point for Silver is Rs 73,800.

The MCX Gold and Silver futures soared to record highs in trades on Tuesday tracking a sharp rally in international markets, after the US dollar dropped to a two-month low amid downbeat economic data points. A sustained fall in Treasury yields to near 3.34 per cent also weighed on the sentiment. Just couple of trading sessions ago, Gold ended the financial year 2022-23 with a robust 16 per cent ra