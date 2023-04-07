Gold price falls Rs 380 to Rs 60,890; silver plunge Rs 600 to Rs 76,490

Gold price plunged Rs 380 from yesterday's close during Friday's early trade with 10 grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 60,980, according to the GoodReturns website. Meanwhile, silver prices fell by Rs 600, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,490.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 350 to Rs 55,900.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,980.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,130, Rs 61,030, and Rs 61,640, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,900.