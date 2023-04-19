Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 61,060, silver unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 61,060, silver unchanged at Rs 77,400

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10 to Rs 55,840

New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 10:12 AM IST
Gold price declined Rs 10 during Wednesday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 61,060, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices remained unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,400.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10 to Rs 55,840.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,010.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,160, Rs 60,960, and Rs 61,590, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,840.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,990, Rs 55,890, and Rs 56,440, respectively.
 
Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, helped by a softer U.S. dollar, while traders assessed prospects of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates just once more in May before pausing.
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent  at $2,006.09 per ounce, as of 0023 GMT. US gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to $2,018.20.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 80,500.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 77,400.

Spot silver edged up 0.1 per cent to $25.23 per ounce, platinum was 0.1 per cent lower at $1,081.66 and palladium gained 1.2 per cent to $1,627.03.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 10:11 AM IST

