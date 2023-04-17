Home / Markets / News / Gold rally may take a breather, support at Rs 59,750 holds key

Gold rally may take a breather, support at Rs 59,750 holds key

The MCX Gold June futures could dip to Rs 58,300 or lower, in case the support at Rs 59,750 gets violated; Pivot point for Silver is Rs 74,850.

Rex Cano Mumbai
PremiumWeb Exclusive
Gold rally may take a breather, support at Rs 59,750 holds key

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 9:47 AM IST
Follow Us

Topics :gold silver pricesTrading strategiesDerivative tradingcommodity tradingMCX gold optionsSilver PricesCommodity derivativesF&O Strategiestechnical analysistechnical charts

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 9:10 AM IST

Also Read

Pivot point at 50,350 for MCX Gold this week; Silver may see volatility

MCX Gold, Silver futures likely to trade rangebound this week

MCX Gold, Silver futures may stay rangebound; check key levels here

MCX Gold may scale Rs 53,350 as trend turns positive; Silver eyes Rs 63,725

'Buy the dips' in MCX Gold; Silver needs to hold Rs 60,100, charts show

Stocks to Watch: Infosys, HDFC Bank, Zee Ent, Tata Motors, VA Tech Wabag

MARKET LIVE: Sensex slides 750 pts; Infosys plunges 11%, Nifty IT 7%

Pivot point for Nifty stands at 17,858, chart suggests

F&O Strategy: HDFC Securities recommends Bull Spread on Canara Bank

Jefferies' secret sauce: Savours No. 1 in the ECM league table

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story