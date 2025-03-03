Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Commodities / Safe-haven gold gains amid weak US dollar, Trump's tariff policies

Safe-haven gold gains amid weak US dollar, Trump's tariff policies

Trump last week threatened China with an extra 10 per cent duty, set to take effect on Tuesday, resulting in a cumulative 20 per cent tariff

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate
Spot gold gained 0.3 per cent to $2,868.54 an ounce by 0939 GMT. US gold futures rose 1 per cent to $2,878.9. | Photo Credit: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 4:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gold prices firmed on Monday after hitting a more than three-week low in the previous session, supported by a weaker dollar and safe-haven buying triggered by concern over US President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

Spot gold gained 0.3 per cent to $2,868.54 an ounce by 0939 GMT. US gold futures rose 1 per cent to $2,878.9.  ALSO READ: Rupee appreciates 9 paise to 87.28 against US dollar in early trade

The dollar index dropped by 0.4 per cent from a more than two-week high in the previous session, reflecting weakness that makes dollar-priced gold less expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

"Gold's downside remains limited, given the apparent demand for safe havens amid rising geopolitical and economic growth uncertainties," said Han Tan, Exinity Group's chief market analyst.

Trump last week threatened China with an extra 10 per cent duty, set to take effect on Tuesday, resulting in a cumulative 20 per cent tariff.

Despite being widely viewed as a hedge against geopolitical uncertainty, non-yielding gold becomes less attractive to investors when interest rates rise.

Also Read

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 96,900

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal selling at Rs 87,370

Gold falls over 1% as dollar firms, investors await US inflation data

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal selling at Rs 87,810

Gold prices fall as investors eye US inflation data, Trump's tariff plans

Gold fell more than 1 per cent in the previous session, retreating from record highs breached on multiple occasions this year, after US inflation data suggested that the Federal Reserve could adopt a cautious stance on cutting interest rates this year. [GOL/]

Traders now await the US payrolls report due later this week for more clues on the Fed's monetary policy.

"Our forecast for gold to reach $3,000/oz this year is unchanged," UBS analysts wrote, adding that it could reach as high as $3,200 in certain risk scenarios.

"We see room for larger gains in silver as the gold rally consolidates and global industrial production signals a modest recovery."

Spot silver was up 0.6 per cent at $31.35 an ounce, platinum gained 0.3 per cent to $950.2 and palladium added 1.2 per cent to $929.79.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold climbs Rs 10 to Rs 88,100, silver down by Rs 100 to Rs 1,00,900

Gold jumps Rs 250 to Rs 89,350 per 10 gm amid rupee depreciation concerns

Gold climbs Rs 10, silver up Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 1,00,100

Feb gold imports likely to tumble 85% at 20-year low on record high prices

Gold prices rise Rs 350 to reclaim Rs 89,000-mark, nears record high

Topics :Gold PricesIndia gold demandgold and silver pricesDollar rise

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story