Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 86,610, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 96,900

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 86,610, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 96,900

The price of 22-carat gold also declined by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 79,390

Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 79,540. | (Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 7:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 86,610 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also declined by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 79,390.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 86,610.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 86,760.
   
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 79,390.

Also Read

Relevance of gold as asset class to rise in coming years: CEA Nageswaran

Gold loan offtake stays strong amid retail loan moderation in January

Premium

Indian trade group asks govt to partly shift gold, silver imports to US

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 87,740, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 1,00,300

ED conducts searches in Mohali in connection with Canada's gold heist case

 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 79,540.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai at Rs 96,900. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,04,900.
 
US gold prices held steady on Tuesday as market participants fretted that US President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada and Mexico will fuel inflation and hinder economic growth.
 
Spot gold was steady at $2,892.64 an ounce, as of 0017 GMT. US gold futures were little changed at $2,902.90.
 
Spot silver was unchanged at $31.67 an ounce, platinum lost 0.2 per cent to $951.60 and palladium slipped 0.3 per cent to $934.89.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Safe-haven gold gains amid weak US dollar, Trump's tariff policies

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 96,900

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal selling at Rs 87,370

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal selling at Rs 87,810

Gold prices fall as investors eye US inflation data, Trump's tariff plans

Topics :Donald TrumpGold Gold PricesSilverSilver Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story