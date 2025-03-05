Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 86,610, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 96,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 86,610 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also declined by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 79,390.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 86,610.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 86,760.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 79,390.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 79,540.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai at Rs 96,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,04,900.

US gold prices held steady on Tuesday as market participants fretted that US President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada and Mexico will fuel inflation and hinder economic growth.

Spot gold was steady at $2,892.64 an ounce, as of 0017 GMT. US gold futures were little changed at $2,902.90.

Spot silver was unchanged at $31.67 an ounce, platinum lost 0.2 per cent to $951.60 and palladium slipped 0.3 per cent to $934.89.

(With inputs from Reuters)