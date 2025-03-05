Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 86,610, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 96,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 86,610 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,900.
The price of 22-carat gold also declined by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 79,390.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 86,610.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 86,760.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 79,390.