Gold price falls Rs 110 to Rs 60,870, silver rises Rs 110 to Rs 76,600

Gold price fell Rs 110 from yesterday's close during Saturday's early trade with 10 grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 60,870, according to the GoodReturns website. Meanwhile, silver prices rose Rs 110, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,600.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 100 to Rs 55,800.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,870.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,020, Rs 60,920, and Rs 61,530, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,800.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,950, Rs 55,850, and Rs 56,400, respectively.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 80,200.