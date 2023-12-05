Gold price jumps Rs 440 to Rs 64,200, silver unchanged at Rs 80,500

The price of 24-carat gold jumped Rs 440 during early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 64,200, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver was unchanged, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 80,500.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 400, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 58,850.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 64,200.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 64,350, Rs 64,200, and Rs 65,180, respectively.