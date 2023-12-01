Gold price falls Rs 650 to Rs 62,730, silver unchanged at Rs 79,200

The price of 24-carat gold declined Rs 650 during early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 62,730, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver was unchanged, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 79,200.

The price of 22-carat gold climbed Rs 600, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,500.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,730.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 62,880, Rs 62,730, and Rs 63,980, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,500.





US gold prices looked set to mark a third straight weekly rise on Friday, after data showing cooling inflation cemented bets for a rate cut in the US, with traders now looking forward to comments from Federal Reserve's Chair Powell later in the day.

Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent at $2,039.63 per ounce by 0301 GMT, after marking an over $60 rise in November - its second straight monthly rise. In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,650, Rs 57,500, and Rs 58,650, respectively.

US gold futures for February delivery rose 0.1 per cent to $2,059.30.

Spot silver was steady at $25.24 per ounce. Platinum was down 0.3 per cent to $924.17. Palladium rose 0.6 per cent to $1,013.84 per ounce.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 79,200.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 82,200.



