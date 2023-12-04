Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price remains flat at Rs 63,760, silver unchanged at Rs 80,500

Gold price remains flat at Rs 63,760, silver unchanged at Rs 80,500

The price of 22-carat gold stayed unchanged, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 58,450

Photo: Reuters
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 08:32 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged during early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 63,760, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver stayed flat, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 80,500.

The price of 22-carat gold stayed unchanged, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 58,450.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,760.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,910, Rs 63,760, and Rs 64,530, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,700.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 58,600, Rs 58,450, and Rs 59,510, respectively.  

Gold prices extended gains to climb a record high on Monday, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks elevated traders' confidence that the US central bank could cut interest rates early next year.

Spot gold was up 0.8 per cent at $2,087.79 per ounce by 0145 GMT. Earlier in the session, bullion surged to an all-time high of $2,111.39.

US gold futures for February delivery rose nearly 1 per cent to $2,107.60.

While Powell reiterated that the Fed is prepared to tighten policy further if deemed appropriate, traders were convinced the rate-hike cycle was over, pricing in a 70 per cent chance for a rate cut by the US central bank by March next year, CME's FedWatch Tool shows.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 80,500.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 83,500.

Spot silver rose 0.3 per cent to $25.49 per ounce, palladium advanced 0.8 per cent to $1,008.40 per ounce, while platinum was down 0.2 per cent at $932.

Also Read

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 62,950, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 79,500

Gold price falls Rs 650 to Rs 62,730, silver unchanged at Rs 79,200

Explained: Why Opec+ members find it hard to agree oil production quotas

Petrol, diesel price revision only when oil price stabilises below $80

Opec+ ministers meet to discuss additional oil output cuts for next year

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Gold PriceGold Gold PricesSilverSilver PricesChennaiNew DelhiMumbaiBengalurucommodities

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 07:54 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story