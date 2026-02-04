Gold Price Today: The : The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,53,940, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,79,900.

The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,41,110.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,940 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,55,680 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,090.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,41,110, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,42,710 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,260. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,79,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,99,900. US gold prices climbed more than 2 per cent on Wednesday, building on their best day since 2008 in the previous session, as bargain-hunting and a softer dollar supported bullion. Spot gold was up 2.2 per cent at $5,044.74 per ounce, as of 0112 GMT, after gaining 5.9 per cent on Tuesday, its biggest daily gain since November 2008. Bullion scaled a record high of $5,594.82 last Thursday.