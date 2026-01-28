Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,61,940, silver rises ₹100 to ₹3,70,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,61,940, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹3,70,100.

The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,48,440.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,940 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,63,190 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,62,090.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,48,440, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,49,590 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,590. ALSO READ: Gold extends gains above $5,000 as debasement trade gathers pace The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹3,70,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,87,100. US gold prices dipped on Wednesday, after rising over 3 per cent to a record high just under the $5,200 mark in the previous session, as the US dollar plunged to a near four-year low amid persisting geopolitical concerns.