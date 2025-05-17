Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹95,140; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹96,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹95,140 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹96,900.

The price of 22-carat gold fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹87,210.

ALSO READ: Gold rally to continue? Upside to be limited as risk-on sentiment kicks in The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹95,140.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹95,290.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹87,210.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹87,360.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹96,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,07,900.

US gold prices dropped more than 2 per cent on Saturday and were set for their worst week since November, as increased risk appetite from the US-China trade agreement weighed on the market.

ALSO READ: Forex reserves hit 7-month high of $690.6 billion, gold up $4.5 billion Spot gold fell 1.8 per cent to $3,182.17 an ounce as of 1212 ET (16:12 GMT) and was down 4.3 per cent so far this week. Last month, prices had reached a record high of $3,500.05 amid escalated tariff tensions.

US gold futures were down 1.3 per cent at $3,185.60.

Spot silver lost 1.6 per cent to $32.18 an ounce and fell over 1 per cent for the week. Meanwhile, platinum dipped 0.6 per cent to $983.63 and palladium eased 1.6 per cent to $952.98. Both the sister metals also headed for weekly declines.

(with inputs from Reuters)