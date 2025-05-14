Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹96,610; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹97,800

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹96,610; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹97,800

The price of 22-carat gold climbed ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹88,560

Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹96,760
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 7:58 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹96,610 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹97,800.
 
The price of 22-carat gold climbed ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹88,560.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹96,610. 
  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹96,760.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹88,560.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹88,710.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹97,800.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,08,900. 
 
US gold prices edged lower on Wednesday as softening trade tension between the US and China weakened safe-haven demand, while markets eyed another set of inflation data to assess the Federal Reserve's policy path.
 
Spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to $3,246.21 an ounce as of 0029 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $3,250.50.
 
Spot silver eased 0.3 per cent to $32.80 an ounce, platinum fell 0.1 per cent to $987.55 and palladium lost 0.8 per cent to $949.26.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
  
First Published: May 14 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

