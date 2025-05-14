Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹96,610; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹97,800

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹96,610 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹97,800.

The price of 22-carat gold climbed ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹88,560.

ALSO READ: Trump's $5 mn 'gold card' visa on trial, Elon Musk confirms rollout soon The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹96,610.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹96,760.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹88,560.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹88,710.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹97,800.

ALSO READ: Gold ETFs gain favour; choose ones with low cost, minimal tracking error The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,08,900.

US gold prices edged lower on Wednesday as softening trade tension between the US and China weakened safe-haven demand, while markets eyed another set of inflation data to assess the Federal Reserve's policy path.

Spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to $3,246.21 an ounce as of 0029 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $3,250.50.

Spot silver eased 0.3 per cent to $32.80 an ounce, platinum fell 0.1 per cent to $987.55 and palladium lost 0.8 per cent to $949.26.

(with inputs from Reuters)