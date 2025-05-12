Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹98,670, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹98,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹98,670, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹98,900

The price of 22-carat gold climbed ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,440

Gold Bar. Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,820
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 7:09 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,670 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also went down by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹98,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold climbed ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,440.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,670. 
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,820.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,440.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,590. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹98,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,10,900. 
 
 US Gold prices slipped on Monday as US-China trade talks ended on a positive note, easing investor anxiety and denting demand for the safe-haven asset.
 
Spot gold fell 1.1 per cent to $3,286.86 an ounce as of 0014 GMT. US gold futures lost 1.6 per cent to $3,291.60.
 
Spot silver eased 0.1 per cent to $32.65 an ounce, platinum rose 0.4 per cent to $998.65 and palladium firmed 0.5 per cent to $980.41.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
    
First Published: May 12 2025 | 7:09 AM IST

