Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹96,870, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹97,800

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹96,870 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also went down by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹97,800.

The price of 22-carat gold climbed ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹88,790.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹96,870.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹97,020.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹88,790.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹88,940.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹97,800.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,08,900.

US gold prices were steady on Tuesday as a US-China agreement to pause tariffs for at least 90 days lifted risk appetite, diminishing bullion's safe-haven appeal, while investors awaited key US inflation data for further economic cues.

Spot gold held its ground at $3,235.37.86 an ounce, as of 0058 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.5 per cent to $3,243.50.

Spot silver eased 0.2 per cent to $32.54 an ounce, platinum rose 0.6 per cent to $980.05 and palladium fell 0.7 per cent to $980.05.

(with inputs from Reuters)