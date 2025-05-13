Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹96,870, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹97,800

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹96,870, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹97,800

The price of 22-carat gold climbed ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹88,790

Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹97,020. (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 8:44 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹96,870 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also went down by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹97,800.
 
The price of 22-carat gold climbed ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹88,790.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹96,870. 
  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹97,020.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹88,790.

Also Read

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹98,670, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹98,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹98,340, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹98,900

Titan shines 5% on Q4 earnings surprise; should you buy, hold or sell?

Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹99,610; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹98,900

Premium

Gold ETFs gain favour; choose ones with low cost, minimal tracking error

 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹88,940.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹97,800.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,08,900. 
 
US gold prices were steady on Tuesday as a US-China agreement to pause tariffs for at least 90 days lifted risk appetite, diminishing bullion's safe-haven appeal, while investors awaited key US inflation data for further economic cues.
 
Spot gold held its ground at $3,235.37.86 an ounce, as of 0058 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.5 per cent to $3,243.50.
 
Spot silver eased 0.2 per cent to $32.54 an ounce, platinum rose 0.6 per cent to $980.05 and palladium fell 0.7 per cent to $980.05.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold declines Rs 1,500 to Rs 99,250 per 10 g amid weak global cues

Crude oil outlook: WTI may remain-range bound at $56-$60, say analyst

Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹99,010; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹99,100

Gold price jumps ₹2,400 to ₹99,750-10g ahead of US Fed policy decision

Gold climbs ₹10 to ₹95,740; silver declines ₹100 to trade at ₹96,900

Topics :Gold Silver PricesGold PricesIndia gold demandSilver demandbullion

First Published: May 13 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story