Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹95,520; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹98,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹95,520; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹98,100

The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹87,560

Gold Bar. Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹95,670 (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 8:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹95,520 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also grew by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹98,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹87,560.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹95,520.
    
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹95,670. 

Also Read

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹95,120; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹96,900

Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹95,140; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹96,900

India's forex reserves jump $4.5 bn to $690.61 bn on rise in gold assets

Gold rally to continue? Upside to be limited as risk-on sentiment kicks in

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹93,920; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹96,900

 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹87,560.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹87,710.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹98,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,09,100.
  
US gold prices eased on Tuesday, as a slightly firmer dollar and optimism over a potential ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine dampened investor demand for safe-haven assets
 
Spot gold was down 0.4 per cent at $3,215.31 an ounce, as of 0210 GMT. US gold futures slipped 0.5 per cent to $3,218.40.
 
ALSO READ: India's forex reserves jump $4.5 bn to $690.61 bn on rise in gold assets
 
Spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $32.25 an ounce, platinum rose 0.3 per cent to $1,000.71 and palladium lost 0.1 per cent to $973.74.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
    
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Silver near-term outlook bearish amid economic and geopolitical risks

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹96,050; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹97,800

Crude oil falls as traders consider potential jump in US crude stockpiles

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹96,610; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹97,800

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹96,870, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹97,800

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver PricesGold and silvergold and silver prices

First Published: May 20 2025 | 8:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story