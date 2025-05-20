Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹95,520; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹98,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹95,520 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also grew by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹98,100.

The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹87,560.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹95,520.

ALSO READ: Forex reserves hit 7-month high of $690.6 billion, gold up $4.5 billion In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹95,670.

Also Read

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹87,560.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹87,710.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹98,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,09,100.

US gold prices eased on Tuesday, as a slightly firmer dollar and optimism over a potential ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine dampened investor demand for safe-haven assets

Spot gold was down 0.4 per cent at $3,215.31 an ounce, as of 0210 GMT. US gold futures slipped 0.5 per cent to $3,218.40.

Spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $32.25 an ounce, platinum rose 0.3 per cent to $1,000.71 and palladium lost 0.1 per cent to $973.74.

(with inputs from Reuters)