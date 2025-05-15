Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹96,050; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹97,800

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹96,050 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹97,800.

The price of 22-carat gold climbed ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹88,040.

ALSO READ: Trump's $5 mn 'gold card' visa on trial, Elon Musk confirms rollout soon The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹96,050.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹96,200.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹88,040.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹88,190.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹97,800.

ALSO READ: Gold ETFs gain favour; choose ones with low cost, minimal tracking error The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,08,900.

US gold prices edged higher on Thursday as investors took advantage of lower levels after the metal hit a one-month low in the previous session, while market participants now await US Producer Price Index data for clearer economic direction.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $3,183.20 an ounce as of 0033 GMT. US gold futures dipped 0.1 per cent to $3,185.60.

Spot silver eased 0.2 per cent to $32.16 an ounce, platinum rose 0.8 per cent to $984.05 and palladium gained 0.3 per cent to $953.75.

(with inputs from Reuters)