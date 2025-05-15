Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹96,050; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹97,800

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹96,050; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹97,800

Gold Bar. Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹96,200 (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 8:04 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹96,050 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹97,800.
 
The price of 22-carat gold climbed ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹88,040.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹96,050. 
  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹96,200.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹88,040.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹88,190.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹97,800.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,08,900. 
 
US gold prices edged higher on Thursday as investors took advantage of lower levels after the metal hit a one-month low in the previous session, while market participants now await US Producer Price Index data for clearer economic direction.
 
Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $3,183.20 an ounce as of 0033 GMT. US gold futures dipped 0.1 per cent to $3,185.60. 
Spot silver eased 0.2 per cent to $32.16 an ounce, platinum rose 0.8 per cent to $984.05 and palladium gained 0.3 per cent to $953.75.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
  
First Published: May 15 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

