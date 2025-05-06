Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold climbs ₹10 to ₹95,740; silver declines ₹100 to trade at ₹96,900

Gold climbs ₹10 to ₹95,740; silver declines ₹100 to trade at ₹96,900

The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹87,760

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹87,910 | (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 7:24 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹95,740 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹96,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹87,760.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹95,740.
  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹95,890.
   

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is ₹87,760, which is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹87,910.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹96,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,07,900.
 
US gold prices climbed to a one-week high on Tuesday as rising concerns over US President Donald Trump's tariff plans boosted safe-haven demand, while investors also kept a close tab on the upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting.
 
Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to $3,337.69 an ounce to hit its highest level since April 29 earlier in the session, but it later retreated and was trading flat at $3,330.16, as of 0018 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.5 per cent to $3,338.30.
 
President Donald Trump announced on Sunday a 100 per cent tariff on movies produced overseas, reigniting concerns about the potential fallout of a global trade war.
 
Among other metals, spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $32.53 an ounce, platinum was steady at $959.30, and palladium was unchanged at $940.50.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 
First Published: May 06 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

