Gold Price Today: The The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹95,740 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹96,900.

The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹87,760.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹95,740.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹95,890.

Also Read

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is ₹87,760, which is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹87,910.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹96,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,07,900.

US gold prices climbed to a one-week high on Tuesday as rising concerns over US President Donald Trump's tariff plans boosted safe-haven demand, while investors also kept a close tab on the upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to $3,337.69 an ounce to hit its highest level since April 29 earlier in the session, but it later retreated and was trading flat at $3,330.16, as of 0018 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.5 per cent to $3,338.30.

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday a 100 per cent tariff on movies produced overseas, reigniting concerns about the potential fallout of a global trade war.

Among other metals, spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $32.53 an ounce, platinum was steady at $959.30, and palladium was unchanged at $940.50.

(with inputs from Reuters)