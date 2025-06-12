Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹98,410; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,08,900

Gold Price Today: The : The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,410 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,08,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,210.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,410.

ALSO READ: SPMCIL delivers 3.4 metric tonnes of refined gold to RBI in FY25: FM In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,560.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,210. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,360. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,08,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹ 1,18,900 US gold prices rose on Thursday, as rising Middle East tensions boosted demand for safe-haven assets, while softer-than-expected US inflation data raised expectations of potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.