Gold price rises by Rs 220 to Rs 60,930, silver up by Rs 300 at Rs 76,700



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold jumped Rs 200 to Rs 55,850. Gold price rose by Rs 220 during Wednesday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,930, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices went up by Rs 300 with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,700.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,080, Rs 60,980, and Rs 61,420, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,930.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,000, Rs 55,900, and Rs 56,300, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,850.



Spot gold held its ground at $1,999.09 per ounce by 0042 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to $2,010.20.





The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 76,700. The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 80,700.

Spot silver ticked 0.1 per cent higher to $25.06 per ounce, platinum rose 0.7 per cent to $1,094.12, and palladium climbed 1 per cent to $1,498.95.



(With inputs from Reuters)



Gold prices held steady around the key $2,000-per-ounce mark on Wednesday as investors maintained a cautious stance and sought more clarity on the Federal Reserve's rate-hike trajectory from upcoming US economic data.