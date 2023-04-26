Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price rises by Rs 220 to Rs 60,930, silver up by Rs 300 at Rs 76,700

Gold price rises by Rs 220 to Rs 60,930, silver up by Rs 300 at Rs 76,700

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold jumped Rs 200 to Rs 55,850

BS Web Team New Delhi
Gold price rises by Rs 220 to Rs 60,930, silver up by Rs 300 at Rs 76,700

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 7:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Gold price rose by Rs 220 during Wednesday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,930, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices went up by Rs 300 with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,700.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold jumped Rs 200 to Rs 55,850.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,930.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,080, Rs 60,980, and Rs 61,420, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,850.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,000, Rs 55,900, and Rs 56,300, respectively.
 
Gold prices held steady around the key $2,000-per-ounce mark on Wednesday as investors maintained a cautious stance and sought more clarity on the Federal Reserve's rate-hike trajectory from upcoming US economic data.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,999.09 per ounce by 0042 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to $2,010.20.
 
The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 80,700.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 76,700.
Spot silver ticked 0.1 per cent higher to $25.06 per ounce, platinum rose 0.7 per cent to $1,094.12, and palladium climbed 1 per cent to $1,498.95.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Also Read

Gold trading at Rs 51,290 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,400/kg

Gold trading at Rs 50,280 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,000/kg

Gold prices slip by Rs 550 to Rs 57,160; silver drops to Rs 70,800

Gold price up by Rs 210; silver rises by Rs 2,200, trading at Rs 63,600

Gold prices decline in early trade, at Rs 55,040; silver rates unchanged

Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 60,700; silver unchanged at Rs 76,400

Jewellers see 40% jump in sales on Akshaya Tritiya despite high gold prices

Gold unchanged at Rs 61,150, silver price declines Rs 700 to Rs 76,900

Kharif pulses, oilseeds, cotton most vulnerable to uneven rains: Report

Akshaya Tritiya: Lightweight jewellery big hit as gold turns costlier

Topics :gold and silver pricesGold PricesSilver Prices

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story