Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 89,850, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 1,01,900

Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 89,850, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 1,01,900

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 82,360

Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 90,000.
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 7:45 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 89,850 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 1,01,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 82,360.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 89,850.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 90,000.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 82,360.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 82,510.

Also Read

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹89,410, silver price rises ₹100 to ₹1,02,100

Gold rally too good to last? What history teaches about gains, volatility

Gold falls ₹10 to ₹89,280; silver tumbles ₹100, trading at ₹1,00,900

How to trade Gold today? Praveen Singh of Mirae Asset Sharekhan suggests

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 90,670, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 1,05,200

 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at Rs 1,01,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,01,900.
 
US gold prices scaled a record peak on Friday as concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's fresh tariff plans ignited fears of a global trade war, driving a rush towards the safe-haven allure of the precious metal.
 
Spot gold climbed 0.2 per cent to $3,061.72 an ounce, as of 0035 GMT, after hitting a record high of $3,063.20 earlier in the session. Bullion is up 1.3 per cent so far this week.
 
Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $34.43 an ounce, platinum was steady at $986.09 and palladium gained 0.3 per cent to $978.71.  (With inputs from Reuters)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold prices rise on safe-haven demand amid uncertainty over Trump tariffs

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 89,610

Gold prices tick up as investors seek safe haven amid US tariff concerns

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 89,770

Sovereign gold bond programme: An albatross around the govt's neck?

Topics :Gold SilverGold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesgold silver prices

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story