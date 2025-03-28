Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 89,850, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 1,01,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 89,850 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 1,01,900.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 82,360.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 89,850.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 90,000.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 82,360.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 82,510.

Also Read

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at Rs 1,01,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,01,900.

US gold prices scaled a record peak on Friday as concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's fresh tariff plans ignited fears of a global trade war, driving a rush towards the safe-haven allure of the precious metal.

Spot gold climbed 0.2 per cent to $3,061.72 an ounce, as of 0035 GMT, after hitting a record high of $3,063.20 earlier in the session. Bullion is up 1.3 per cent so far this week.

Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $34.43 an ounce, platinum was steady at $986.09 and palladium gained 0.3 per cent to $978.71. (With inputs from Reuters)