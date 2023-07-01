Gold price rises Rs 100 to Rs 58,850, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,400

Silver price fell Rs 500, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 71,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by Rs 100 to Rs 53,950. Gold prices rose Rs 100 in Saturday's early trade, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 58,850, according to the GoodReturns website.fell Rs 500, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 71,400.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,000, Rs 58,850, and Rs 59,240, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 58,850.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,100, Rs 53,950, and Rs 54,300, respectively. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 53,950.

US gold was bound for its first quarterly decline in three, squeezed by expectations for more interest rate hikes, while moderate inflation prints provided some support on Friday.

Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to $1,917.94 per ounce by 01:46 p.m. EDT (1746 GMT). US gold futures settled 0.6 per cent higher at $1,929.40. was bound for its first quarterly decline in three, squeezed by expectations for more interest rate hikes, while moderate inflation prints provided some support on Friday.



Silver rose 0.8 per cent to $22.73 per ounce. Platinum gained 0.6 per cent to $899.27, but was set for its biggest monthly decline in two years. Prices have shed 2.5 per cent this quarter, dropping from levels just shy of all-time highs at $2,072 in May, caused by nervousness about the health of the US banking sector, to below $1,900 on Thursday.



The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 71,400. The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 74,800.



