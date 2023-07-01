Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price rises Rs 100 to Rs 58,850, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,400

Gold price rises Rs 100 to Rs 58,850, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,400

The price of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 100 to Rs 53,950

BS Web Team New Delhi
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,100, Rs 53,950, and Rs 54,300, respectively.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 7:28 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Gold prices rose Rs 100 in Saturday's early trade, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 58,850, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price fell Rs 500, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 71,400.
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by Rs 100 to Rs 53,950.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 58,850.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,000, Rs 58,850, and Rs 59,240, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 53,950.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,100, Rs 53,950, and Rs 54,300, respectively.

US gold was bound for its first quarterly decline in three, squeezed by expectations for more interest rate hikes, while moderate inflation prints provided some support on Friday.
Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to $1,917.94 per ounce by 01:46 p.m. EDT (1746 GMT). US gold futures settled 0.6 per cent higher at $1,929.40.

Prices have shed 2.5 per cent this quarter, dropping from levels just shy of all-time highs at $2,072 in May, caused by nervousness about the health of the US banking sector, to below $1,900 on Thursday.
Silver rose 0.8 per cent to $22.73 per ounce. Platinum gained 0.6 per cent to $899.27, but was set for its biggest monthly decline in two years.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 74,800.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 71,400.


Also Read

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold declines Rs 490 to Rs 61,420 per 10 gram; silver dips by Rs 500

Gold prices slip by Rs 550 to Rs 57,160; silver drops to Rs 70,800

Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 61,190; silver unchanged at Rs 74,500

Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 57,270

Gold price falls Rs 210 to Rs 58,750, silver unchanged at Rs 71,900

India's critical mineral list a step towards supply-chain security: Experts

Wheat prices in Delhi soften after stock limit, but pulses yet to fall

After a weak first half of 2023, second half brings hope for metals

Gold price falls Rs 220 to Rs 58,960, silver rises Rs 400 to Rs 71,900

Topics :Gold SilverGold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story