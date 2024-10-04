Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gold
In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,250 and Rs 71,100 | (Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 7:59 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 110 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,560 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver remained unchanged, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 95,000.

The price of 22-carat gold also rose by Rs 100, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,100.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Chennai , at Rs 77,560.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,710, Rs 77,560, and Rs 77,560, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,100.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,250 and Rs 71,100.
 

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Kolkata and Mumbai at Rs 95,000. 

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,01,000.

US Gold prices traded flat on Friday but were slightly down for the week, as market focus shifted to a crucial US payrolls report for clearer insight into the Federal Reserve's anticipated interest rate reduction next month.
 
Spot gold was steady at $2,657.13 per ounce, as of 0034 GMT.
 
Spot silver edged 0.1 per cent lower to $32.03 per ounce, platinum gained 0.4 per cent to $994.30 and palladium rose 0.5 per cent to $1,005.25.

(With inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 7:59 AM IST

