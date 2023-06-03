Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price rises Rs 340 to Rs 61,100; silver up Rs 600 at Rs 76,800

Gold price rises Rs 340 to Rs 61,100; silver up Rs 600 at Rs 76,800

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose Rs 300 to Rs 56,000

BS Web Team New Delhi
Gold price rises Rs 340 to Rs 61,100; silver up Rs 600 at Rs 76,800

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 7:08 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Gold price rose Rs 340 in Saturday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 61,100, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price was up Rs 600, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,400.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose Rs 300 to Rs 56,000.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,100.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,280, Rs 61,150, and Rs 61,505, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,000.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,150, Rs 56,050, and Rs 56,380, respectively.

US gold slipped on Friday as hotter-than-expected jobs data lifted Treasury yields, but was on track for a weekly gain as a higher unemployment reading kept alive hopes that the Federal Reserve would pause interest rate hikes.
Spot gold was down 1.4 per cent at $1,951.13 per ounce by 14:17 EDT (1817 GMT), after hitting a seven-session high earlier. US gold futures settled 1.3 per cent higher at $1,969.6.

Bullion has gained 0.2 per cent so far this week, and is set to break a three-week losing streak.
Spot silver, also set to gain for the week, fell 1.2 per cent to $23.62 per ounce.


Also Read

Gold declines Rs 490 to Rs 61,420 per 10 gram; silver dips by Rs 500

Gold prices slip by Rs 550 to Rs 57,160; silver drops to Rs 70,800

Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 61,190; silver unchanged at Rs 74,500

Gold prices decline in early trade, at Rs 55,040; silver rates unchanged

Gold trading at Rs 55,590 as rates rise in early trade, silver unchanged

Gold prices eased by Rs 150 to Rs 60,250 per 10 grams in New Delhi

Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 83, no change for domestic cylinders

Gold price rises Rs 440 to Rs 60,960; silver up Rs 4,200 to Rs 76,800

Gold price dips Rs 110 to Rs 60,490, silver falls Rs 400 to Rs 72,600

Silver futures decline Rs 538 to Rs 70,587 per kg on back of weak demand

Topics :Gold SilverGold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 7:08 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story