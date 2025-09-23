Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,13,080; Silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,38,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,13,080, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,38,100.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,03,660.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,13,080 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,13,790 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,13,230.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,03,660, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,04,310.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,03,810. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,38,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,48,100. US gold prices climbed to a record high on Tuesday, supported by growing expectations of further US rate cuts and a slightly weaker dollar, with investors awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech for additional policy insights. Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $3,752.43 per ounce, as of 0123 GMT, after hitting a record high of $3,758.03 earlier in the session. US gold futures for December delivery climbed 0.3 per cent to $3,787.60.