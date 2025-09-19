Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,11,160

Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,11,160

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,01,890

Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,310. (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 7:25 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,11,160, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,30,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,01,890.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,160 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,11,480 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,310.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,01,890, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,02,190. 
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,02,040.
     
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,30,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,40,900.
 
US gold prices were little changed on Friday as investors awaited further signals on US interest rate path after the Federal Reserve delivered an expected rate cut and indicated a gradual easing of borrowing costs in the months ahead.
 
Spot gold held its ground at $3,647.75 per ounce as of 0125 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery added 0.1 per cent to $3,681.20.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver added 0.2 per cent to $41.88 per ounce, platinum eased 0.2 per cent to $1,381.69 and palladium rose 0.5 per cent to $1,155.98.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 7:25 AM IST

