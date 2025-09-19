Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,11,160

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,11,160, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,30,900.

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,01,890.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,160 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,11,480 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,310.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,01,890, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,02,190. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,02,040. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,30,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,40,900. US gold prices were little changed on Friday as investors awaited further signals on US interest rate path after the Federal Reserve delivered an expected rate cut and indicated a gradual easing of borrowing costs in the months ahead.