Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 66,810, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 77,400

The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 66,810, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver dipped Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also declined Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 61,240.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,810.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 66,960, Rs 66,810, and Rs 67,460, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,240.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 61,390, Rs 61,240, and Rs 61,840, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 77,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 80,400.

US gold prices climbed today as renewed bets that the US Federal Reserve would begin cutting interest rates in June and a softer dollar lifted bullion's appeal.

Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $2,172.09 per ounce, as of 0350 GMT. US gold futures climbed 0.6 per cent to $2,173.40 per ounce.

The dollar was down 0.1 per cent against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other currency holders. "The environment is still looking quite healthy for the precious metal markets," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.



Spot silver gained 0.2 per cent to $24.71 per ounce, platinum rose 1 per cent to $902.60 and palladium climbed 1.4 per cent to $999.79