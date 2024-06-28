Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 71,720, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 89,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Friday with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 71,720, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 89,900.

The price of 22-carat gold slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 65,740. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,720.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 71,870, Rs 71,720, and Rs 72,270, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 65,740.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 65,890, Rs 65,740, and Rs 66,240, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 89,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 94,400.

US Gold prices edged lower on Friday but were headed for their third consecutive quarterly rise, while investors looked toward key US inflation data due later in the day that could throw some light on the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rate cuts.

Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at $2,321.39 per ounce, as of 0157 GMT. Prices are up about 4 per cent for the quarter. Bullion remained flat for both the week and the month.

Spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $28.91 per ounce, platinum was up 0.7 per cent to $994.42 and palladium gained 1.5 per cent to $943.22.



(With input from Reuters)