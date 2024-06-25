Gold slips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 72,220

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,220, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,600.

The price of 22-carat gold slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 66,240. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,220.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,370, Rs 72,220, and Rs 73,110, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,240.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,390, Rs 66,240, and Rs 67,010, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 91,600.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 96,100.

US gold prices edged down on Tuesday, as investors await key US inflation data due this week that could offer fresh clues on how soon the Federal Reserve can cut interest rates.

Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $2,329.64 per ounce, as of 0114 GMT. US gold futures also edged 0.1 per cent lower to $2,342.00.

Spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $29.53 per ounce, platinum rose 0.7 per cent to $1,001.25 and palladium gained nearly 1 per cent to $987.91.

(With input from Reuters)