Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,220, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 90,900

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,220, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 90,900

The price of 22-carat gold slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 66,240

gold price, gold share
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,240 | File image
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 7:39 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,220, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 90,900.

The price of 22-carat gold slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 66,240.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,220.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,370, Rs 72,220, and Rs 72,870, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,240.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,390, Rs 66,240, and Rs 66,790, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 90,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 95,400.

US gold prices were flat on Wednesday as the dollar and Treasury yields held firm ahead of a key inflation reading due later this week, which could provide more clarity on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.

Spot gold was unchanged at $2,319.14 per ounce, as of 0128 GMT. US gold futures were flat at $2,331.00.

Spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $28.90 per ounce, platinum rose 0.4 per cent to $985.83 and palladium lost 0.8 per cent to $940.60.

(With input from Reuters)

Also Read

Gold, silver prices unchanged; precious metal trading at Rs 63,270/kg

Gold price declines Rs 10 to Rs 62,180, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 73,900

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,270, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Gold price unchanged at Rs 63,870, silver price unchanged at Rs 78,600

Gold price rises Rs 170 to Rs 63,440, silver declines Rs 200 to Rs 76,300

WTI Oil strategy, June 25: Outlook bullish on tight supply; Support at $77

Gold slips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 72,220

Gold price slips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal at Rs 72,370

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 73,260, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 94,100

China asks Visa, Mastercard to reduce bank card transaction fees: Report

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Gold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesgold silver prices

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story