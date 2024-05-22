Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 74,500, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 94,500

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 74,500, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 94,500

The price of 22-carat gold also dipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 68,290

gold price, gold share
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 74,500.
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 74,500, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 94,500.

The price of 22-carat gold also declined Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 68,290.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 74,500.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 74,650, Rs 74,500, and Rs 74,830, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 68,290.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 68,440, Rs 68,290, and Rs 68,590, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 94,500.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 98,900.

US gold prices were steady on Wednesday and hovered above key $2,400 level touched earlier this week, supported by safe-haven buying and the prospect of interest rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve later this year.

Spot gold held its ground at $2,422.45 per ounce, as of 0106 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of 2,449.89 on Monday.

Spot silver rose 0.4 per cent to $32.08 per ounce, platinum was up 0.4 per cent at $1,050.50 and palladium was flat at $1,025.75.


(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: May 22 2024 | 8:00 AM IST

